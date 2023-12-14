US-based speciality insurance provider Ryan Specialty has formed Ryan Financial Lines, its new international financial lines managing general underwriter (MGU).
The new MGU has been formed by merging the operations of StartPoint Executive Risks, led by Mark Peeters and Jason Lowney; EmergIn Risk, led by Jamie Bouloux; Ryan Specialty Nordics, led by Sverker Edstrom; Capital Bay, led by Pascal Alvarez; and the professional liability portfolios housed within Ryan Specialty National Programs.
Currently, these MGUs and programmes form part of Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers (RSUM).
Due to be launched in first half of 2024, Ryan Financial Lines will offer a wide-ranging, single platform of financial lines products to clients and capital providers.
It will have operations across the US, Europe, Latin America and London.
Leveraging in-house expertise, Ryan Financial Lines will provide a full suite of products and services for the small-to-middle market enterprise and large insured market.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Products and services to be offered by the new venture will include cyber; technology E&O (errors and omissions), miscellaneous E&O and media liability; and financial lines facultative reinsurance solutions.
It will also offer executive management liability solutions; financial institutions executive and professional liability solutions; and a multi-line international claims operation.
Ryan Specialty Managing Underwriters president and CEO Miles Wuller said: “Bringing together the Financial Lines and Professional Liability talent at RSUM will provide greater synergies and efficiencies to further enhance the solutions and services for our clients and carrier partners.
“This unified approach will bring together our expanding network of expertise of more than 70 teammates based across a number of key territories.”
Jamie Bouloux has been named as Ryan Financial Lines CEO
Effective immediately, Bouloux will manage the leadership of cyber over to George Paraskeva, who is EmergIn Risk president.
Bouloux will be responsible for the unification of the various MGUs and programmes. He will lead and develop the strategy for the organisation.
In 2015, Bouloux joined Ryan Specialty to launch the specialist cyber MGU EmergIn Risk.
Earlier this year, Ryan Specialty agreed to acquire AccuRisk Holdings for an undisclosed sum.