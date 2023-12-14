Ryan Financial Lines will have operations across the US, Europe, Latin America and London. Credit: Nattanan Kanchanaprat from Pixabay.

US-based speciality insurance provider Ryan Specialty has formed Ryan Financial Lines, its new international financial lines managing general underwriter (MGU).

The new MGU has been formed by merging the operations of StartPoint Executive Risks, led by Mark Peeters and Jason Lowney; EmergIn Risk, led by Jamie Bouloux; Ryan Specialty Nordics, led by Sverker Edstrom; Capital Bay, led by Pascal Alvarez; and the professional liability portfolios housed within Ryan Specialty National Programs.

Currently, these MGUs and programmes form part of Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers (RSUM).

Due to be launched in first half of 2024, Ryan Financial Lines will offer a wide-ranging, single platform of financial lines products to clients and capital providers.

It will have operations across the US, Europe, Latin America and London.

Leveraging in-house expertise, Ryan Financial Lines will provide a full suite of products and services for the small-to-middle market enterprise and large insured market.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Products and services to be offered by the new venture will include cyber; technology E&O (errors and omissions), miscellaneous E&O and media liability; and financial lines facultative reinsurance solutions.

It will also offer executive management liability solutions; financial institutions executive and professional liability solutions; and a multi-line international claims operation.

Ryan Specialty Managing Underwriters president and CEO Miles Wuller said: “Bringing together the Financial Lines and Professional Liability talent at RSUM will provide greater synergies and efficiencies to further enhance the solutions and services for our clients and carrier partners.

“This unified approach will bring together our expanding network of expertise of more than 70 teammates based across a number of key territories.”

Jamie Bouloux has been named as Ryan Financial Lines CEO

Effective immediately, Bouloux will manage the leadership of cyber over to George Paraskeva, who is EmergIn Risk president.

Bouloux will be responsible for the unification of the various MGUs and programmes. He will lead and develop the strategy for the organisation.

In 2015, Bouloux joined Ryan Specialty to launch the specialist cyber MGU EmergIn Risk.

Earlier this year, Ryan Specialty agreed to acquire AccuRisk Holdings for an undisclosed sum.