RSA taps Expert.ai to enhance claims management

Expert.ai, an artificial intelligence platform for language understanding, has come together with RSA Insurance to enhance claims management.

Under the tie-up, RSA will use intelligent document processing to a broader tranche of pet insurance claims.

The technology will also be used to help in decision making and reduce cycle times.

Expert.ai automates the reading of claims documents such as demand packages, medical reports, treatment, and progress notes to extract relevant data and reduce time spent in reading the document.

RSA pet claims director Andrew Moore said: “From the simplest to the most complex situations, RSA dedicated claims teams aim to handle every case with efficiency and consistency.

“The use of natural language processing in our claims management journeys has proven to drive benefit in our operations and customer service delivery.”

Expert.ai UK & Ireland business development head Ian McLoughlin said: “Across the insurance value chain, artificial intelligence is delivering the biggest impact to claims management, supporting a wide range of use cases that involve language data.

“We appreciate the confidence that RSA has demonstrated in expert.ai and look forward to continuing working together to extend the use of NLU, while making claims handlers’ workload more productive, automated and efficient.”

In 2021, Intact Financial and Tryg acquired RSA, which is one of the world’s oldest general insurers, for £7.2bn.

Denmark-based Tryg acquired RSA’s Swedish and Norwegian businesses for £4.2bn.

Canadian insurer Intact took control of RSA’s Canadian, UK and international businesses for £3bn.