The acquisition will allow Riskonnect to drive value for its customers by centralising all aspects of risk management. Credit: photobyphotoboy/Shutterstock.com.

Riskonnect, an integrated risk management solutions provider, has acquired risk, insurance and underwriting solutions company Ventiv Technology for an undisclosed amount.

Based in the US, Ventiv offers enterprise risk management, risk management information systems (RMIS), insurance claims, billing and policy administration solutions, leveraging its analytics and predictive models.

The latest strategic move is expected to help Riskonnect drive business growth as well as value for its customers by centralising all aspects of risk management.

The acquisition of Ventiv will significantly enhance the value proposition for the combined customer base, which exceeds 2,500 globally.

Ventiv’s expertise in RMIS Analytics, including artificial intelligence/machine learning, benchmarks and geospatial solutions, will complement Riskonnect’s comprehensive risk management platform.

Customers of both companies will benefit from a more extensive suite of risk management tools designed to streamline data management, provide actionable insights tailored to specific industries, and transform risk into a strategic business advantage.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The companies’ expertise and technology in business continuity, claims administration, claims management, governance, incident tracking, predictive analytics, resilience and risk will further position Riskonnect as a one-stop destination for end-to-end risk solutions.

The latest acquisition was supported by Riskonnect’s current majority investor, TA Associates, a private equity firm.

TA, which will continue to maintain its position as the majority owner, provided additional investment capital for the transaction.

Union Square Advisors acted as Ventiv’s exclusive financial advisor, while Davis Polk & Wardwell served as Ventiv’s legal advisor for the acquisition.

Kirkland & Ellis provided legal advice to Riskonnect during the acquisition process.

Riskonnect CEO Jim Wetekamp said: “The acquisition adds substantial value for our customers, giving users of both companies access to a broader range of products and services that are intentionally designed to meet diverse needs of modern risk management.”

Ventiv CEO Salil Donde added: “Pooling our resources and expertise enables us to continue to innovate on AI-driven predictive analytics and expand reach globally to best serve present and future needs of our customers.”

In October 2022, Riskonnect collaborated with insurtech company LineSlip Solutions for better insurance programme management.