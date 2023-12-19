Robert Alan Agency offers personal and commercial lines of insurance. Credit: Andrii Yalanskyi/shutterstock.com.

Privately held brokerage company Risk Strategies has acquired New York-based full-service retail insurance agency Robert Alan Agency for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1980, Robert Alan Agency is engaged in providing personal and commercial lines of insurance to clients located in Connecticut, New York, and Pennsylvania.

With several offices in the US, the company’s personal lines coverage includes personal auto and homeowners.

Furthermore, the agency offers commercial lines coverage including business owner’s packages and commercial auto, in addition to life and health products.

Risk Strategies New York regional leader Robert Rosenzweig said: “Our efforts to build out a range of deep expertise in insurance product lines and industries that matter to clients and prospects will be greatly enhanced with the addition of Robert Alan Agency.

“This is a diverse and challenging area requiring innovative approaches to risk and liability. We are excited to welcome Bob and his team to the Risk Strategies family.”

Risk Strategies said the acquisition of Robert Alan will help expand its footprint in Rockland County, New York, and strengthen its upstate operations.

Robert Alan Agency founder Bob Carlucci said: “We have a great team, and great clients in a great region. We are excited to join Risk Strategies, and see this as a real opportunity to accelerate our business potential and continue with our collaborative culture.”

Robert Alan Agency appointed Helfer & Associates as exclusive advisor on the transaction.

A specialty insurance brokerage and risk management company, Risk Strategies is engaged in providing comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property and casualty, employee benefits and private client services.

It also offers consulting services and financial and wealth solutions.