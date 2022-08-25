Risk Strategies buys retail insurance agency Dickstein Associates

Risk Strategies operates across 25 speciality practices. Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay.

Risk Strategies, a US-based speciality insurance intermediary and risk management firm, has acquired full-service retail insurance agency Dickstein Associates Agency.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

New Jersey-based Dickstein Associates provides a wide range of risk management solutions, including property and casualty coverages to both individuals and businesses.

Dickstein Associates, which was established in 1965, is focused on real estate and technology firms besides coastal condominium associations for which it offers an exclusive programme.

The acquired firm also provides life and health benefits to both public and private companies.

Risk Strategies commercial lines leader of the New York region Rob Rosenzweig said: “Dickstein brings speciality expertise in technology, real estate, and public entities, matching existing focus areas at Risk Strategies and our New York Metro Region, and a culture of teamwork that is already uncovering new opportunities.”

Dickstein Associates principal and executive vice president Kevin McDonough said: “Responsiveness to clients’ needs built our business and reputation. Joining Risk Strategies ensures our clients will continue to receive that same level of service while expanding the resources we can provide.”

Risk Strategies retail operations national director John Scroope said: “Dickstein’s longevity and client loyalty is evidence they share our client-first mindset. They are a great fit for us, and our teams have already identified new opportunities to collaboratively work together and help their clients, and to grow the business.”

Last month, Risk Strategies acquired Florida-based Sebastian Insurance Group, which provides bespoke solutions such as property and casualty insurance for homes, vehicles, boats and flood insurance among others.

Risk Strategies, which has access to all major insurance markets, caters to commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals.