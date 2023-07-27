Augment was launched with $100m in funding from Altamont Capital Partners in July 2023. Credit: Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com.

Reinsurance solutions broker Augment has appointed Charlie Love as its new CFO and Henry Mikrut as its new rating agency advisory head.

The new appointments are part of the company’s efforts to fortify its executive team.

In the new role, Love will be responsible for handling Augment’s finances and operations to steer the group’s growth. He will also handle stakeholder engagement across the business.

Commenting on the new position, Love said “With advances in technology and data analytics, it’s a fascinating time to be in the reinsurance industry.”

“I’m excited to join Augment, which is committed to combining new innovative approaches with deep expertise, driving insurance and risk management to better serve clients.”

As the new rating agency advisory head, Mikrut will work on broadening the company’s advisory bench, facilitating partners in enhancing strategy and insurance enterprise activities.

He said: “Our team is focused on understanding our partners’ competitive advantages and operating landscape, their strategic directives and options, and how we can best provide exceptional intellectual capital and servicing to help position our clients for success.”

Augment was launched with $100m in funding from private equity company Altamont Capital Partners in July 2023.

The company creates and implements personalised protections for its customers.