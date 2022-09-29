Blockchain-powered reinsurer Re enters market with $14m seed fund

Re will use the new funding to build its reinsurance underwriting pipeline. Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Re, a US-based blockchain-powered reinsurer, has announced its launch with a seed funding of $14m. It was in incubation under Tribe Capital’s Tribe Crypto Labs before the launch.

Free Report How will blockchain impact the insurance industry? How blockchain technology can impact insurance

Social media discussions surrounding blockchain

How much is being invested in blockchain in Insurance

Key case studies within the industry Read our report now to understand how blockchain technology is expected to influence the insurance sector, and how companies can adapt alongside it. Blockchain remains a nascent technology in the insurance industry, despite previous years’ hype having died down. The technology promises to improve transparency and potentially rebuild trust post-COVID-19, as well as improve efficiency and cut down on admin time. GlobalData has therefore forecast blockchain technology to take off over the next decade and grow across all industries, translating into increased usage across the insurance industry. As a result, blockchain specialists are set to influence the incumbent insurers with product developments and ideas – find out more in our latest whitepaper on blockchain in insurance. Use our report to gain insights into:Read our report now to understand how blockchain technology is expected to influence the insurance sector, and how companies can adapt alongside it. by GlobalData Enter your details here to receive your free Report. Please enter a work/business email address Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Download free Report By clicking the Download Free Report button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the GlobalData privacy policy By downloading this Report, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the Report.

Prominent among the company’s angel investors include Tribe Capital, Defy, Exor, Stratos, Framework, Morgan Creek Digital, and SiriusPoint.

The company would use the funding to build its reinsurance underwriting pipeline besides providing investors the access to an otherwise opaque asset class.

For this, it prioritises assessing the economic merits of insurance programmes by working with underwriting teams.

As the focus is on ensuring transparency and flexibility, the firm’s main application would be built on Avalanche’s primary network.

However, private information would be on Avalanche’s subnet that are app-specific blockchains which allows customisation according to an app’s needs.

Re said it already backs thousands of drivers across Texas and California.

With the new funding, it plans to extend its services to small businesses across the US.

Re CEO Karn Saroya said: “The benefits Re brings to the market are multi-faceted.

“We’re building a decentralised global insurance transaction layer that settles any kind of insurance risk, in a way that’s transparent to regulators, partners and investors; administrative overhead will be lower and cost savings will inure to the benefit of insurance companies and policyholders.

“Finally for members who provide capital, they earn uncorrelated yields that are comparable to high yield fixed income,” Saroya added. Tribe Capital co-founder and partner Arjun Sethi added: “The opportunity set for a decentralised approach to reinsurance is immense. Re is ideally positioned to capture the growth in this new marketplace that is unlocked through blockchain technology.”