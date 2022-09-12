Kiwi insurer Tower reach two partnerships

Concierge will allow customers to acquire their home and contents insurance, book a tradesperson, and purchase discounted art. Credit: Scott Graham on Unsplash.

New Zealand-based insurer Tower has struck two alliances, one with real estate group Ray White and the other with advisory company Kiwi Adviser Network (KAN).

Ray White collaborated with Tower to launch a new Concierge service in New Zealand next month.

Concierge, which is Ray White’s customer communication business, will enable customers to buy their home and contents insurance, book a tradesperson, and purchase discounted art.

The service will allow Ray White customers to access Tower’s MyTower platform, which can be used by customers to update claim and manage their insurance rapidly online.

Ray White customers signing with Tower can also access exclusive and significant discounts at key retailers such as Bunnings, Noel Leeming and Torpedo7.

Its customers can secure support with organising tradespeople, as well as receive discounts on furniture and homewares, solar solutions, art vouchers, and a range of pet services such as pet sitting, boarding, and grooming.

Ray White Concierge CEO Kelly Tatlow said: “No other real estate group has been able to achieve the scale and the depth of services designed and delivered internally that Concierge enables.

“Given the current market, now is the perfect time to launch Ray White’s insurance and moving solutions to New Zealand buyers as well as to tenants, investors, and sellers moving into another property.”

In a separate move, Tower partnered with KAN for the simplification of insurance referrals for advisers, as well as for offering rewarding experiences to customers.

Both the entities will focus on streamlining all insurance referrals to KAN advisers and lower complexity using Tower’s ‘straightforward’ referral model.

Besides, a specialist Tower adviser will be appointed to handle the insurance quote process from beginning to end.