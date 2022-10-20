Radius adds Stride Health to brokerage, corporate partnership programmes

Radius’ real estate agents will have the chance to browse geographically specific health, vision, dental, and life insurance plans. Credit: Scott Graham on Unsplash.

Vertically integrated tech brokerage Radius has reached wellness alliance with independent insurance broker Stride.

Stride offers dental, health, life, and vision insurance options to independent workers, such as freelancers, athletes, real estate agents, creators, caregivers, independent contractors, and part-time employees.

Under the collaboration, Radius will add Stride Health to its brokerage as well as corporate partnerships programmes.

The partnership will be effective from 1 November this year.

Through this tie-up, Radius’ real estate agents will have the chance to browse geographically specific health, vision, dental, and life insurance plans that suit their lifestyle.

Radius chief revenue officer Sam Kasle said: “At Radius, our goal has always been to empower real estate professionals and help them grow their business while saving them time.

“Even then, busy schedules, competitive markets and a stressful housing industry can really take its toll.

“That’s why our partnership with Stride is so important — we want to ensure our agents have the best resources available to them when it comes to their health and wellness.”

According to the company, nearly a quarter of real estate agents do not have health insurance.

Radius intends to focus on its real estate agents’ wellness by offering access to affordable and customised insurance plans, through the alliance with Stride.

Stride Business Development & Strategic Partnerships head Pamela Chen said: “Real estate agents are always on the go and do not have time to go through the often lengthy and burdensome process of finding the right healthcare provider.

“This partnership will help agents access healthcare plan recommendations tailored to their unique needs through an easy to use experience that also provides them with year-round support to get the most out of their benefits.”