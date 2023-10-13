QBE Europe has promoted Erik Keller to the role of head of liability, with effect from 1 January 2024.
In the new position, Keller will be responsible for actualising the liability strategy of the company across European countries, streamlining processes.
He will report to QBE Europe Underwriting & Portfolio Management director Naintara Agarwal.
Commenting on Keller, Agarwal stated: “He has shown not only how he can support cooperation across European offices but also a dedication to building strong relations with brokers and clients.
“This, I believe, is the right approach to develop our capability and our market position in Europe.”
With a career spanning over three decades in the commercial insurance sector, Keller served in various multinational companies.
He became part of QBE in 2011 as a liability portfolio manager. Since 2017, he has been serving as underwriting manager at QBE Germany.
During his stint at QBE Germany, Keller focused on large corporate and international businesses.
He was recently part of the European initiatives of QBE such as the casualty rulebook, multinational offering, and development of corporate and specialty practice.
Keller said: “Developing our local underwriting teams and our casualty product offering is crucial to the long-term success of liability at QBE.”
Prior to joining QBE, Keller served in various underwriting and trading positions at Chubb, RSA and VHV, honing skills in casualty underwriting and portfolio development.
Last month, QBE North America named Ryan Powers as its senior vice-president and head of construction.