PSCC plans to launch the Savvy programme in November 2023. Credit: Markus Winkler from Pixabay.

US-based self-storage facility operator Public Storage has introduced a tenant insurance offering, the Savvy Storage Insurance Program (Savvy), to serve the self-storage industry.

Said to be one-of-a-kind, Savvy is offered through Public Storage’s wholly owned subsidiary PSCC.

The programme is expected to help property owners in increasing ancillary revenues and improve customer experience.

Public Storage said that Savvy will share the advantages of the industry-leading storage insurance programme with other property owners across the US.

PSCC president Marshann Varley said: “We are excited to share the unique benefits of our storage insurance programme with fellow property owners and their customers.

“There are more than 45,000 self-storage facilities across the United States that could benefit from Savvy. We look forward to expanding the offering through future integrations with additional software platforms and property owners.”

Public Storage said that owners should anticipate simple setup and onboarding, favourable compensation, committed support, and greater customer acceptance rates than those of current market alternatives.

The company said in a statement: “Their customers will enjoy the same simplified process, broader coverage, and competitive rates that more than 1.4 million Public Storage customers choose for their insurance and peace of mind today.”

PSCC plans to launch the Savvy programme in November 2023.

As part of this plan, the firm is partnering with Storable, a comprehensive end-to-end technology and business solutions provider for the self-storage industry.

The collaboration allows owners, who currently use Storable’s SiteLink, storEDGE, or Easy Storage Solutions management software, to offer their respective customers with Savvy.