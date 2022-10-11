Prudential, Google Cloud join forces for health and financial inclusion

Through Google’s data analytics, AI and machine learning tools, Prudential plans to offer accurate and customised healthcare information to Pulse users. Credit: Campaign Creators on Unsplash.

Insurance group Prudential and Google Cloud have collaborated to bring health and financial data and services closer to communities across Asia and Africa.

The British insurer will deploy Google Cloud’s data analytics technology, related infrastructure as well as the Google ecosystem to expedite digital transformation.

The data analytics capabilities will help Prudential improve user engagement of Pulse, its health and wealth platform.

Part of Prudential’s multi-channel strategy, Pulse offers multiple services including health risk evaluation and online doctor consultation to enable users to manage their health requirements.

Available in 17 markets and 11 languages, the app also provides access to digital wealth tools to help users make better financial decisions.

Through Google’s data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools, Prudential plans to offer accurate and customised healthcare information to Pulse users.

Prudential Strategic Business Group managing director Solmaz Altin said: “Through this strategic partnership, we will leverage new technology solutions to make the Pulse platform more intelligent and engaging with the aim of reaching out to more people across Asia and Africa, in particular those who cannot easily access health and financial information and services.”

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said: “Prudential is a significant partner of ours and a leading insurer that has been protecting lives for nearly 175 years globally.

“Our work together will make it easier for people to safeguard their health and protect their finances for the long term with digital tools that are accessible.” Prudential is also considering leveraging Google’s AI across a wider digital strategy to make insurance services accessible and to enhance agent productivity.