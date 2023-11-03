Premiums at AXA XL Reinsurance declined by 3% to €2.1bn. Credit: miqu77/ shutterstock.com.

AXA has said its sales for the first nine months of 2023 rose 2% on a comparable basis, driven primarily by higher premiums in its property and casualty (P&C) arm.

The French insurance giant’s gross written premiums and other revenue (GWP) during the period totalled €78.76bn ($83.72bn) as against €78.02bn a year ago.

The P&C division, which includes insurance for personal property such as cars and homes, as well as liability, posted a GWP of €41.8bn. This marks a 7% increase on a comparable basis compared with €40bn last year.

The life and health division of the group registered a 2% decline in GWP year-on-year at €35.7bn. The group attributed the decline to the non-renewal of two “large legacy international group” contracts in France.

The insurance group’s Solvency II ratio, a key indicator of its financial health, was 230% as of 30 September 2023, down five percentage points versus the end of June 2023, as the company paid off €1bn of debt.

Premiums for commercial lines rose by 9% to €25.8bn and personal lines premiums grew by 5% to €13.9bn during the period under review.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Premiums at AXA XL Reinsurance declined by 3% to €2.1bn, driven by lower premiums in property catastrophe.

Commenting on the performance, AXA CFO Alban de Mailly Nesle said: “AXA achieved another very good performance in the first nine months of 2023. Revenue growth remained strong with good momentum in our technical and cash-generative lines and across our two commercial and personal pillars.

“In P&C commercial lines, which is our largest business, premiums were up 9%, benefitting from good customer demand and disciplined pricing. In P&C personal lines, we saw continued repricing with overall premiums now up 5%.”

The insurer noted that it was on course to meet its full-year profitability target for 2023 of more than €7.5bn in underlying earnings.

Nesle added: “The group is on track to achieve its earnings outlook target for the year and fully deliver on its four main ‘Driving Progress 2023’ financial targets.

“AXA is in a position of strength ahead of launching its new strategic plan, which will be communicated on 11 March 2024.”