Porsche launches insurance plan for vehicles in Canada

Porsche Insurance has been specifically designed for Porsche vehicles. Credit: Editor Autoblog.nl / Flickr (Creative Commons)

Porsche Financial Services Canada (PFSC) has launched a new customised insurance scheme, the first of its kind for the car brand in the country.

The new scheme, known as Porsche Insurance, will be offered through a collaboration of PFSC and global professional services provider Aon.

According to the company, Porsche Insurance will help the drivers to design solutions as per their requirements.

Insurance professionals will work with Porsche customers to develop specific coverage plans and combine the auto insurance with other schemes such as home insurance.

This will provide additional discount to the customers, said the company.

The customers will also have access to a number of benefits including the use of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) replacement parts during repair in case of a claim, and, if required, servicing by Porsche-trained technicians at facilities authorised by the brand.

In order to reduce disruption during a claim repair, Porsche customers will receive a corresponding rental vehicle.

In case of complete loss or theft within 24 months of buying the vehicle, Porsche drivers are expected to get back the original purchase price of the vehicle.

Porsche Financial Services Canada president and CEO David Williams said: “By combining our sports car expertise with Aon’s coverage know-how, Porsche insurance brings peace-of-mind to the most discerning customers.”

Based in Toronto, Ontario, PFSC is the lease and retail finance company for Porsche Cars Canada. It maintains a bilingual team to serve 21 Porsche Centres across Canada.

Last month, Porsche’s venture capital arm Porsche Ventures made an investment in UK-based e-mobility insurance company Laka.