PoloWorks, a division of Marco Capital Group, has partnered with PwC UK to establish a joint venture, PoloPartners.
This collaboration aims to deliver a bespoke, tech-enabled and differentiated offering to the insurance market.
Initially, PoloPartners will prioritise captive solutions for corporate clients, leveraging its Lloyd’s captives initiative, Polo Insurance Managers (PIM).
The venture is expected to benefit from PoloWorks’ industry experience and PwC’s insurance operations, offering end-to-end insurance management services including actuarial, claims management and risk compliance.
Polo Commercial Insurance Services CEO Richard Lawson said: “PoloPartners epitomises our commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry expertise.
“The seamless combination of PoloWorks’ Regulated platforms and service resources with PwC’s insurance practice, which brings scale, market insight and a reputation for quality and technological innovation to the partnership, provides PoloPartners with an unparalleled customer proposition – adding value to the insurance market.”
PwC UK head of insurance Alex Bertolotti said: “This partnership is an exciting opportunity for us to create value for our clients in a new way and is fully aligned with our strategy to work with insurance businesses to help solve challenges, build trust, unlock value and transform.”
PIM, which was launched earlier this month by PoloWorks, leverages technology and data insights to cater to captive, commercial and insurance-linked securities clients.
Initially based in Guernsey, PIM’s executive team is supported by Polo Commercial Insurance Services.
In another recent development, Marco Capital rebranded its merged subsidiaries, Humboldt Re and Kelvin Re, as Marco Re.
Marco Capital acquired Humboldt Re in October 2021 and Kelvin Re in July 2023.