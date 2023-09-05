PMA’s customers will gain access to DXC Assure Commercial and Speciality solution that offers end-to-end insurance services. Credit: Wright Studio / Shutterstock.com.

Polo Managing Agency (PMA) has formed a partnership with DXC Technology to provide a new end-to-end insurance offering for its clientele.

The latest collaboration is in accordance with Blueprint Two, a Lloyd’s of London’s strategy to offer a digitalised marketplace by the end of 2024 to its members.

This deal will aid PMA customers in leveraging DXC’s artificial intelligence and machine learning-driven solutions.

Under the partnership, PMA’s customers will gain access to DXC Assure Commercial and Specialty, a cloud solution that runs on an application programming interface (API) and microservice-oriented platform.

This platform is in line with Blueprint Two and offers end-to-end insurance services.

DXC Assure can tackle issues faced by insurers who wish to optimise processes while trying to manage costs. Delivering cost-efficient solutions, this approach will aid economies of scale for managed syndicates of PMA and boost the Lloyd’s market.

The solution will also facilitate PMA in catering to the requirements of its clientele and back the sustained growth of PMA, which comprises a new offering, Wildfire SIAB, Syndicate 1996.

Deploying this platform as a service will facilitate customers of PMA in reducing expenditures and time required for hardware and software procurement, handling and maintenance, the company noted.

PMA CEO Paul Andrews said: “As the market embraces digitisation and the integration of new technological initiatives, Polo’s partnership with DXC places us in the best possible position to adopt and integrate modern technology and the emerging wave of machine learning initiatives starting to appear in our market.”

DXC Technology Insurance Europe managing director Mark Broadhurst said: “We are delighted to work closely with PoloWorks.

“This service will allow their customers in the London Market to access a cost-effective and cutting-edge solution that will help them implement and reap the benefits of Blueprint Two.”