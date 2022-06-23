Physicians Mutual introduces pet insurance with Majesco’s P&C Core Suite

Omaha-based Physicians Mutual has launched Physicians Mutual Pet, a pet insurance, with cloud-based insurance platform Majesco’s P&C Core Suite.

Physicians Mutual offers health, life and retirement products that include Medicare supplement, dental, life and supplemental health insurance as well as funeral pre-planning.

With the launch of pet insurance, the company has forayed into property & casualty (P&C) market.

Physicians Mutual Insurance Company and Physicians Mutual Life Insurance Company are other business entities of Physicians Mutual.

Related

Physicians Mutual Pet Insurance AVP Bill Horan said, “We are excited to be rolling out our new pet insurance offering for dogs and cats.

“We understand the needs of pet owners and have added coverage options that are unique to the marketplace along with a user experience that is easy to understand and clear from start to finish.”

“Majesco has helped to provide the components and solutions that support our vision as we continue to advance our capabilities and focus on the customer experience,” Horan added.

The Majesco P&C Core Suite offers capabilities, flexibility and speed required by Physicians Mutual to introduce this new product.

Developed on a common configurable platform, the suite is claimed to ‘empower’ users with pre-build content that aids insurers boost visibility, agility and also quickly adapt their business.

Majesco EVP Prateek Kumar said, “It’s an exciting time in the market and we are thrilled to partner with Physicians Mutual to help them expand their product portfolio to meet the changing needs of customers.

“As an existing customer, our next-generation solutions deliver robust capabilities and out-of-the-box content will support Physicians Mutual’s growth strategy and strengthen their reputation of excellence.”