PCF continues buying spree with A Insurance deal

American insurance intermediary PCF Insurance Services (PCF) has acquired Utah-based A Insurance Agencies for an undisclosed sum.

The purchased firm was established in 1981 and is a full-service personal lines insurance firm specialising in life, auto, home and business insurance.

It serves more than 5,000 clients and represents over ten different insurance companies based on rates, portfolio of offerings, and responsiveness to claims.

PCF Insurance chairman, founder and CEO Peter Foy said: “Our Agency Partners have a strong desire for growth and to preserve their client and community relationships that build their local businesses.

“A Insurance is an extraordinary agency and genuinely cares about their employees, customers and community, which is what PCF is all about. We are thrilled to welcome the A Insurance team to the PCF family.”

A Insurance principal and owner Roger Grow said: “PCF has been a breath of fresh air. They were the only option that allowed our agency to retain our name and company culture, as well as gain access to comprehensive shared services and resources. Growth is inevitable with PCF.”

PCF Insurance, which offers a wide range of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers’ compensation solutions, has closed or has under letter of intent 66 takeovers so far.

Last week, PCF Insurance signed a deal to buy Professional Warranty Service (PWSC), which caters to the home construction and property management sectors.