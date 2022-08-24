Patriot partners with Beckham Insurance to expand employee benefits operations

Patriot is present in 23 states across the US. Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

American insurance agency Patriot Growth Insurance Services (Patriot) has formed a partnership with Beckham Insurance Group (Beckham) to expand operations.

With offices in South Carolina and Georgia, Beckham is engaged in offering comprehensive group employee benefits insurance and voluntary group benefits.

Its services also include compliance resources, ACA expertise, and benefits communications.

Through the partnership, Patriot hopes to expand its employee benefits business in the southeast region and its first outpost in South Carolina.

Patriot chairman and CEO Matt Gardner said: “The Beckham team is laser-focused on doing what is best for their clients and employees, and that is what makes them a great Patriot partner.

“Their organic growth results are impressive, and I am excited to see that accelerate with the support and resources of Patriot and TRUE.”

Beckham principal Marshall Beckham said: “Having worked in this industry for over 20 years, I understand the resources it takes to ensure we always bring the best solutions to our clients. That is why I decided to partner with Patriot and the TRUE Network of Advisors.

“Our relationship with Patriot and TRUE and the resources they provide empower us to continue serving our clients with the industry expertise and care they are accustomed to receiving.”

Patriot operates on a collaborative model with a team of more than 1,500 people and 122 office locations across 23 states.

It partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the country to provide them resources and support.

In January this year, Patriot took over Paul B. Sullivan Insurance Agency for an undisclosed sum.