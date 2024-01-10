PartnerRe has appointed Philippe Meyenhofer as its new CEO, replacing Jacques Bonneau, from 1 April.
Meyenhofer will also become part of the board of directors.
He became part of PartnerRe in 2010 and progressed through various leadership roles within the company.
Latterly, he was part of the executive leadership team and specialty lines CEO.
In preparation for this change, PartnerRe’s P&C Americas CEO Jon Colello will take on additional responsibilities as the company’s president.
Colello will oversee all non-life underwriting and report to Meyenhofer.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In this interim period, Bonneau will delegate the majority of his duties to Meyenhofer and Colello to facilitate a seamless transition.
Colello, also a member of the executive leadership team, has been responsible for spearheading the property and casualty business of PartnerRe in the US, Canada and Latin America, as well as the its health business in the US since 2019.
Meyenhofer will operate out of the Zurich office of the company in the new role while Colello will continue to work from Stamford.
PartnerRe board of directors chairman Thierry Derez said: “The fact that we are in the position to appoint PartnerRe’s next CEO and president from within the company speaks to the strength and depth of talent in the organisation.
“Together, Philippe and Jon bring a wealth of industry experience, proven business and leadership skills, and a strong track record in underwriting combined with a deep knowledge of PartnerRe’s clients, brokers and employees.”
Besides, Christian Mitterer takes on executive responsibility for specialty lines as CEO, while Ingrid Gjonaj will join the executive leadership team as P&C Europe, the Middle East and Africa CEO.
These changes are effective immediately.