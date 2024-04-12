This collaboration is designed to offer bespoke insurance solutions as the popularity of electric bikes grows. Credit: Nelson Antoine/Shutterstock.

US insurtech company Oyster has formed an alliance with Electric Bike Company to provide specialised insurance coverage for electric bike customers at the point of purchase.

This collaboration is designed to offer bespoke insurance solutions and aims to enhance the customer experience by ensuring the safety and security of riders.

As the popularity of electric bikes grows, the need for dedicated insurance coverage becomes increasingly important.

With the alliance, Electric Bike Company customers can now access comprehensive insurance that includes theft protection, crash damage and liability coverage.

Oyster’s integrated suite of insurance products and services is utilised by merchants to offer insurance at the point of sale, manage business insurance and improve operational efficiency with software toolings.

Oyster CEO Vic Yeh said: “Electric Bike Company is well-known for their innovative brand and customisable models in the micromobility industry, and we are thrilled to partner with them to elevate their brand experience with embedded insurance.”

Electric Bike Company sales and customer service director Blake Garcia said: “We are excited to be partnering with Oyster to give our customers ‘Peace of Mind’ when riding their bikes and making sure that if anything happens to them or their bike, that they have full coverage to support them.”

Last month, Oyster established a partnership with Velotric, another electric bike company, to provide insurance at the point of purchase.

In February, Oyster launched its business insurance solution, which consolidates various types of coverage into a single platform for businesses.

The available coverage includes business owners insurance, general liability insurance, workers’ compensation insurance, umbrella insurance for extra protection and specialised coverage tailored to unique client operations.