Oona Smart Flight Delay Insurance is a first-of-its-kind product to leverage ChatGPT for insurance sales. Credit: TippaPatt / Shutterstock.com.

Oona Insurance has forged a partnership with insurance middleware platform InsureMO to expedite digital transformation in the insurance sector of South-East Asian (SEA) regions.

Under the alliance, Oona will use the InsureMO platform to improve the digital experiences of clients to support its digitalisation approach.

Oona will focus on offering customised solutions for more than two million clients spread across the Philippine and Indonesian markets.

The company faces difficulties in incorporating legacy systems from its acquisitions but the adoption of InsureMO’s offerings will aid in accelerating the digital transformation.

Furthermore, Oona also plans to launch new digital platforms for clients, employees, agents and other partners, with their deployment progressing already in the SEA.

Oona Insurance founder and group CEO Abhishek Bhatia said: “Choosing InsureMO as our mid-office platform is a significant step in Oona’s digital transformation journey.

“Their capability to seamlessly create and connect diverse distribution channels gives us an edge, allowing us to accelerate our time to market for new and existing products.”

Oona recently introduced a general insurance product in Indonesia, which is available through chatbot and WhatsApp.

Oona Smart Flight Delay Insurance is a first-of-its-kind product to leverage ChatGPT for insurance sales.

InsureMO CEO Woody MO said: “InsureMO’s platform is designed to empower Oona in modernising its core systems without necessitating replacements in the existing back office, paving the way for Oona’s rapid digital shift.

“This focus on creation and connection ensures that Oona’s transformation journey yields immediate and significant business results while allowing InsureMO to actively demonstrate the power of our solutions.”