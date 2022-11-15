One80 buys life insurance broker Comprehensive Planning – Goodman

CPG offers insurance solutions to business owners. Credit: JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash.

US-based speciality insurance broker One80 Intermediaries (One80) has announced the acquisition of Comprehensive Planning – Goodman (CPG) for an undisclosed sum.

The acquired firm is an independent broker and managing general agency operating in the life insurance space.

Founded in 1995, Boston-headquartered CPG offers life insurance, long-term care, disability income and annuities.

The life insurance intermediary, which maintains ties with over 20 carrier partners, is focused on impaired risk underwriting, life settlements and insurance solutions for business owners.

One80 Intermediaries president Matthew Power said: “I am thrilled to expand upon One80’s existing life insurance capabilities with the acquisition of CPG. I have been extremely impressed with CPG’s passion and commitment to providing quality risk solutions, competitive products and unparalleled service.

For One80, the CPG deal is a major acquisition in the life insurance space establishing its offerings in all 50 states of the US.

One80 Intermediaries managing director Phil Goodman said: “We look forward to further building upon One80’s market-leading platform. I am confident that our partnership will create further opportunity and value for our independent producers, clients, strategic partners and employees.”

In September 2022, One80 bought commercial and personal lines insurance broker C&M First Services.

Before that, the speciality broker acquired Agentic Insurance, a financial lines wholesale broker, and SelmanCo, which is a third-party administrator and broker based in Cleveland, Ohio.