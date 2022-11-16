omni:us raises funds to invest in end-to-end claims automation technology

omni:us allows insurers to achieve AI-powered end-to-end claims automation in property and casualty lines of business. Credit: justinedgecreative from Pixabay.

omni:us, a Germany-based provider of insurance claims management automation solutions, has closed its €12m Series A+ extension financing round.

It has raised funds from W&W subsidiary Württembergische Versicherung, and current investors.

With the proceeds from the financing round, omni:us intends to further invest in its end-to-end claims automation technology besides expanding the team size and bolstering its presence in Europe and the UK.

Set up in 2015, it has 68 artificial and insurance experts from over 20 countries.

The firm allows insurers to achieve artificial intelligence-powered end-to-end claims automation in property and casualty lines of business.

Its Digital Claims Adjuster (DCA) allows integrated end-to-end claims automation within legacy applications as well as current insurance core systems, such as Guidewire, Sapiens & SAP.

omni:us CCO and co-founder Martin Micko said: “This Series A+ builds on an exceptional year for omni:us. We were able to add leading insurance companies to our customer base in Europe, launch key feature enhancements to our AIaaS (Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service) offering – the omni:us Digital Claims Adjuster – and at the same time strengthen our team with outstanding talent.

“We are particularly excited about the participation of W&W subsidiary Württembergische Versicherung and the strong commitment of our existing investors.”

Württembergische Versicherung is taking the next step in the digitalisation process of the entire W&W Group through this strategic investment, while omni:us stands to benefit from Württembergische’s market expertise.

The two firms intend to deepen their cooperation.

omni:us CEO & co-founder Sofie Quidenus-Wahlforss said: “The subsidiaries of W&W stand for stability and success for over 100 years. Over the past year of our collaboration, we were able to gain impressive insights into the strong foundation they have built over the last century.

“With their constant openness to innovate and overwhelming reliability, they have proven to be an exceptional partner. This is an excellent prerequisite for an effective and successful path ahead to help shape the future of insurance together. We are very much looking forward to learning from, and working with them.”