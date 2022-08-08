South Africa’s OMI deploys Sapiens Intelligence platform

Sapiens Intelligence platform has been implemented for an enterprise-wide consolidated view of the organisation's data. Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.

South Africa-based non-life insurer Old Mutual Insure (OMI) has tapped insurance software solutions provider Sapiens International for a complete data and analytics solution.

OMI implemented the Sapiens Intelligence platform for a consolidated view of the firm’s data besides meeting its reporting and analytics requirements.

The platform provides an optimised insurance information hub by integrating all business units and product lines into one ‘unified and consistent organisational view’.

Sapiens Intelligence platform incorporates processes with model outcomes and predictions to improve the insurer’s performance and cut down costs, stated the vendor.

OMI chief data officer Denver Naidoo said: “We were looking for an enterprise-level data platform with native connectivity to our existing systems, and Sapiens Intelligence was a perfect fit.

“Due to licensing issues with our hosting platform, we requested that Sapiens cut back their normal nine-to-ten-month implementation period down to six or seven months, which they were successfully able to accommodate.”

In 2006, OMI first collaborated with Sapiens for the deployment of its Tia Enterprise solution for its core business.

Later, the company deployed Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster for its reinsurance operations.

Sapiens president and CEO Roni Al-Dor said: “Old Mutual Insure now has access to a wide landscape of heterogenous systems ranging from core applications from Sapiens to third-party external data sources.

“The foundational R&D that was done on this project will be brought to bear on other existing Sapiens Tia Enterprise customers, in regions across the globe.”