Oakbridge Insurance CEO Robbie Smith. Credit: Oakbridge Insurance via PRNewswire.

Atlanta-based Oakbridge Insurance Agency has expanded into Mississippi as part of its continued growth in the Southeast US.

This expansion into Mississippi includes a partnership with Swoope Insurance and two independent Oakbridge Insurance agent offices.

Oakbridge Insurance president Robbie Smith said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our operations into Mississippi and to have the opportunity to serve the people and businesses of this great state.

“We are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service and expertise, and we are confident that adding Mississippi to our Oakbridge family will help us achieve that goal.”

Established in 1926, Swoope Insurance has been offering insurance solutions in Mississippi for almost a century. It specialises in auto, home, personal and commercial insurance.

Swoope Insurance owner Mark Hardy said: “Our team at Swoope Insurance is excited to join Oakbridge.

“We share Oakbridge’s commitment to providing exceptional service and delivering innovative insurance solutions, and we look forward to working together to continue to grow our business.”

The Mississippi expansion sees the addition of two independent agent offices previously with GCM Insurance, led by Jack Campbell and William Hilbun.

Campbell began in the insurance industry in 1987 and specialises in personal and commercial insurance, as well as group health.

Campbell said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Oakbridge Insurance team and to continue supporting my clients.

“We’re seeing a shift in the economic base of northeastern Mississippi and this partnership will help us better serve existing and new clients.”

William Hilbun began selling insurance in 2005 and specialises in construction and habitational risk insurance.

Hilbun said: “The expansion into Mississippi presents a unique opportunity to bring the Oakbridge brand to a new market, and I am excited to be a part of that effort.

“Oakbridge combines a small-town mentality with big-city resources and that’s a great fit for Starkville and the surrounding region.”

Oakbridge’s Mississippi-based offices will be located in Columbus, Starkville, and Amory.