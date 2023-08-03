Foster Benefits’ existing footprint in North Texas will facilitate The Insurance Exchange in offering latest tools and technologies to brokers and agency markets. Credit: FocusStocker / Shutterstock.com.

The Insurance Exchange’s parent company NR West has concluded the acquisition of Foster Benefit Resources, a full-service general agency in the North Texas region of the US.

Established in 1990, Foster Benefit Resources specialises in delivering completely covered and self-funded employee benefits.

The company aids businesses to make resources available for the organisations’ growth by utilising a skilled team to help customers navigate through a complex sector and their associations with carrier partners.

Foster Benefits’ existing footprint in North Texas will allow The Insurance Exchange to offer the latest tools and technologies to brokers and agency markets, apart from delivering services to existing customers.

Commenting on the deal, The Insurance Exchange president John Walker said: “Foster Benefits has established itself as a staple general agency in the North Texas market and is well-known for being deeply ingrained in large regional associations and the community at large.

“Our partnership is a testament to Foster Benefits’ reputation, and we look forward to utilising their 30+ years of experience and long-standing industry relationships to further strengthen our offerings in the region.”

Foster Benefits’ retiring president Kim Foster said: “As we enter the next phase in Foster Benefits’ evolution, we look forward to working with The Insurance Exchange to create new opportunities for the business and our representatives as we position ourselves as the provider of choice in the North Texas employee benefits industry.”