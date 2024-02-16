NowCerts, a provider of insurance agency management systems, has bought US-based insurtech company 20 Miles.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
20 Miles offers CRM solutions for the commercial insurance sector.
NowCerts expects the integration of its management system with 20 Miles’ workflow automation technology to provide “significant value” for its customers.
Insurance professionals can look forward to an end-to-end workflow automation solution that offers more efficiency, better customer engagement and enhanced business processes, it added.
As per the announcement, the acquisition has been in the pipeline for some time, with the companies collaborating on a new product.
The result of this collaboration is the Fusion Automation Center, a fully integrated workflow automation platform that is now being launched.
The 20 Miles team will become part of NowCerts, with 20 Miles CEO Khuram Hussain assuming the role of NowCerts’ chief strategy officer.
NowCerts noted: “Artificial intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) are increasingly becoming mainstream in helping insurance agents manage their daily workflows. With the addition of [the] new Fusion Automation Center to Nowcerts, we will continue to add new AI and RPA capabilities that result in significant productivity gains across all parts of the Nowcerts platform (AMS, Rater, CRM).”
Hussain added: “Managing prospect and client relationships is key for an insurance agent to build their book of business and grow their agency revenues. By now being part of NowCerts’ Momentum platform, we will be able to provide these capabilities right where an insurance agent lives, namely in the Agency Management System.”
In a recent development, NowCerts partnered with Input 1 to streamline payment processing for insurance brokers and agents.