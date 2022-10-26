Noname Security to secure Aflac’s APIs from security risks

Image: Aflac is a health insurance provider. Credit: fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay.

Noname Security, a US-based API security platform, has teamed up with Aflac, a provider of supplemental health insurance, to safeguard latter’s global estate of APIs.

Noname Security offers API discovery and API runtime protection to offer complete visibility to Aflac into every kind of API they have, besides the kinds of sensitive data that pass through their APIs.

Aflac is also using automated AI and machine learning detection technology of Noname to carry out real-time traffic analysis and gain contextual insights and heightened protection against the risk of data leakage, data tampering, data policy violations, suspicious behaviour, and API security attacks.

Within financial services entities, hackers have been exploiting APIs at a rapid pace because of the significant value of their data and the high-profile nature of their clients. Therefore, Aflac has deployed Noname API Security Platform to secure their cloud and on-premises environments.

Aflac vice president for security operations and threat management DJ Goldsworthy said: “Noname Security is a visionary company, fundamentally reshaping how companies approach API security.

“They are continuing to innovate and solve new security challenges at a remarkable pace. They continually deliver because they listen to their customers and are invested in their success.”

The Noname Security API Security Platform is claimed to cover the complete API security scope across three aspects — API Posture Management, API Runtime Security, and Secure API Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).