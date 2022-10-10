Next Level Solutions buys Root Signa to enhance capabilities

Root Signa handles the software side of the insurance business. Credit: Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash.

Next Level Solutions (NLS), a software services company catering to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, has acquired Root Signa for an undisclosed sum.

The acquired firm works with insurance carriers and managing general agents on the software side of the insurance business.

Root Signa is also a Premier System Integrator Partner for BriteCore, an insurance platform for the P&C insurance industry.

The acquisition marks an important milestone for NLS as Root Signa founder Thomas Johns and his team brings extensive experience in providing solutions for BriteCore customers in new implementations, services, and support, the software vendor noted.

Next Level Solutions CEO Chris Sawyer said: “The addition of a BriteCore offering compliments what we are already doing and marries well with our onshore/nearshore approach.”

At NLS, Johns will continue to serve Root Signa’s existing client base and provide service as director of BriteCore Technologies.

Johns will also be responsible for scaling and growing NLS’ BriteCore offering by reaching out to new customers, providing new service offerings, and bolstering the team with additional resources.

Johns said: “NLS has seen unparalleled growth and has proven they are capable of discovering client needs and implementing custom, dynamic, and elegant solutions.”

NLS COO Michael Smith said: “We have built a reputation in the core P&C systems market and have begun to diversify our offerings. NLS will be able to apply the breadth of our solution delivery teams and processes to this technology, enabling us to fully serve clients in this space.”