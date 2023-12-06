British commercial insurance provider NIG has formed a strategic partnership with insurtech company Flock to introduce digital motor fleet insurance.
Under the collaboration, the companies will work together to implement a data-driven, digital approach for motor fleet insurance.
The companies plan to offer a fully digital insurance management portal and provide incentives for promoting safe driving practices.
The partnership also includes providing comprehensive safety and claims workshops to all the customers.
The joint effort is aimed at helping companies expand their existing risk coverage capabilities within multiple commercial motor segments.
Flock said that the latest partnership marks a key step towards its growth, and comes shortly after the company raised more than £30m ($37.7m) in its Series B funding round held earlier this year in February.
Based in the UK, Flock specialises in connected insurance for commercial motor fleets. It uses a telemetry-based approach to manage motor insurance pricing as well as for risk management.
Flock also offers crucial safety interventions, including rebates for safer driving and intelligent pricing, to fleet owners.
Flock CEO Ed Leon Klinger said: “Flock’s partnership with NIG is a pivotal development in our journey to redefine fleet insurance.
“This collaboration allows us to bring our product to a much wider audience, and leverage our hundreds of millions of miles of driving data to help many more drivers become safer.”
NIG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Direct Line Group, offers a wide range of personal and commercial insurance products.
It also provides customised insurance cover to address the specific requirements of its clients.
Direct Line Group acting commercial managing director Sonya Bryson said: “We are excited to partner with Flock, bringing a fresh, data-driven approach to the motor fleet market.
“This collaboration aligns with our commitment to innovate customer-centric solutions.”