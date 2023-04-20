Image: FRISS is a provider of trust automation solutions for P&C insurers. Credit: Harry Strauss from Pixabay.

UK-based insurance company NFU Mutual has chosen FRISS’ solution to automate and streamline trust throughout the policy and claim lifecycle.

Besides bringing improved efficiency to the insurer’s processes, the new solution will benefit customers with improved fraud protection.

FRISS’s solutions can evaluate huge amounts of data to detect fraudulent patterns and possible risks in real-time.

With the help of this technology, NFU Mutual can automate several manual processes, thereby enhancing efficiency, accuracy while preventing fraud and reducing costs.

NFU Mutual head of claims Paul Branch said: “As a mutual insurer, our guiding objective is to stand up for our members and deliver continuously excellent customer service.

“An important part of this is protecting our organisation and our members from fraud and other challenges facing the industry. By partnering with FRISS, we can streamline our processes, reduce fraud risk, and provide a faster and more efficient service to our customers.”

FRISS chief executive officer and co-founder Jeroen Morrenhof said: “We are thrilled to be working with NFU Mutual, one of the most respected insurers in the UK. By automating trust throughout their policy and claim lifecycle, NFU Mutual is taking a significant step towards creating a better protected insurance industry worldwide.

“At FRISS, we are committed to helping insurers fight fraud and unnecessary risk while providing an exceptional customer experience. We believe that this partnership is a crucial step towards achieving this goal.”

NFU Mutual offers a range of products including general insurance, life, pensions, and investments.

The company provides its products and services via a network of NFU Mutual Agent offices, as well as through its direct sales and service centres.

NFU Mutual has 295 local businesses in rural towns and villages across the UK.