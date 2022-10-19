NFP bolsters UK business with Bentley Insurance Services deal

Bentley offers commercial and personal insurance solutions. Credit: Romain Dancre on Unsplash.

US-based property and casualty insurance broker NFP has acquired Mason James Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum.

The acquired firm operates as Bentley Insurance Services and is engaged in offering complex commercial and personal insurance solutions since 1922.

Bentley’s acquisition is part of NFP’s growth strategy and adds another service-orientated broker to NFP’s operations in the UK.

Following the acquisition, Bentley will continue operating out of its office in Staffordshire with no change in how existing clients will be advised and managed by their broker.

As part of the agreement, Bentley managing director Mike Rostron will join NFP’s commercial insurance leadership team in the UK.

NFP UK and Ireland managing director John Paul Allcock said: “Bentley Insurance Services has a longstanding presence in Staffordshire, a great reputation, strong leadership and well-earned trust in the region, making them a perfect partner for NFP.

“The last two years have been particularly challenging for organisations and consumers alike, and their insurance needs have evolved.

“This partnership allows us to offer services to businesses in the Midlands that more effectively meet the challenges our clients face today.”

Rostron said: “We are excited to join the NFP family and collaborate with colleagues that share our commitment to providing client-centric solutions and maintaining a people-first work culture.

“This incredible opportunity also allows us to offer our clients access to NFP’s broad network of integrated insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement solutions.”

Last month, NFP acquired Quantum Risk Solutions, a managing general underwriter (MGU) and wholesaler.