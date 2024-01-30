NextGen International Insurance (NextGen i.i.) has entered a strategic reinsurance agreement with AXA PPP healthcare (AXA Health) to offer new International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) products.
Based in Puerto Rico, NextGen i.i provides insurance solutions, products and services designed to safeguard individuals, families and businesses.
It mainly offers insurance products and services for the Latin America and Caribbean region, including access to hospital in the US.
The latest collaboration will allow NextGen i.i to introduce new IPMI products to the market to improve the range of insurance solutions that are currently available in the market.
The reinsurance agreement, which came into effect in January 2024, will see AXA Health serving as the reinsurer to provide reinsurance coverage to NextGen i.i.
In addition, this collaboration will leverage NextGen’s dedicated customer service model and market expertise in the health insurance sector within the Latin America and Caribbean region.
The agreement is also projected to fortify NextGen’s position in the market and expand its service capabilities.
AXA Life & Health Reinsurance Solutions CEO Laurent Pochat-Cottilloux said: “This agreement will enable AXA Health to combine our industry-leading capabilities and resources to provide reinsurance coverage to NextGen i.i., who is delivering innovative insurance solutions aiming to meet the evolving needs of customers in the Latin America and the Caribbean region.”
NextGen i.i CEO Ricardo Gonzalez-Padilla added: “We are honoured to have AXA Health as our reinsurer. This partnership will allow us to expand our product offerings and provide our customers with even greater value and peace of mind.”
Part of AXA Group, AXA Health offers a diverse portfolio of insurance products and services to address the specific needs of global individuals, businesses and organisations.