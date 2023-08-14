Newfront’s maritime team offers various marine solutions to clients operating marine terminals, managing vessels fleet or building/repairing vessels. Credit: thodonal88 via Shutterstock.com.

US-based tech-driven insurance brokerage firm Newfront has promoted Jessica Graves as the company’s new Pacific Northwest Maritime Leader.

As the new maritime lead for Newfront, Graves will build and enhance Newfront’s brand in the maritime industry.

She will also be responsible for recruiting new team members and driving new business opportunities.

Graves said: “I could not be more excited to step into this role with colleagues that I respect and admire, many of whom I worked with when I began my career.

“I look forward to finding innovative ways to strengthen our client and carrier relationships, as well as developing employee talent development strategies to ensure the ongoing vitality of the team.”

Graves has over 15 years of experience in the maritime insurance industry, the company noted.

Before joining Newfront in 2020, Graves worked for several clients such as seafood processors, marine contractors, commercial fishing vessels, boat builders, shipyards, and passenger vessels, tug and barge operators.

Graves has previously served on the board of the Marine Insurance Association of Seattle.

Currently, she is also a part of the Seattle Fishermen’s Memorial board.

Newfront Business Insurance and Private Client Services president Rod Sockolov said: “We have an incredible maritime team based in the Pacific Northwest, and with Jessica’s leadership, we are well positioned to help our clients achieve their goals.

“Jessica is a seasoned leader with exceptional technical expertise and a stellar reputation in the market.”

The maritime team of the San Francisco-based company comprises tenured maritime insurance experts to provide a wide range of marine solutions to customers operating a marine terminal, managing a fleet of vessels or building and repairing vessels.