NeuralMetrics, InsuranceGIG partner to provide underwriting data

NeuralMetrics uses natural language processing to offer commercial underwriting intelligence. Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

US-based insurtech platform NeuralMetrics has formed a partnership with InsuranceGIG, a platform, which connects buyers and sellers allowing them to buy insurance technology.

NeuralMetrics leverages artificial intelligence to extract underwriting intelligence from public data for carriers and agencies.

The partnership will see NeuralMetrics integrate into InsuranceGIG’s platform giving agencies and carriers access to NeuralMetrics’ commercial underwriting data.

The data can be used to gain insight into the business and assess risks associated with it enhancing insurers’ underwriting capabilities.

InsuranceGIG’s API app market allows clients to access API-based services for insurance. It also enables customers to sample services before the entire stack is purchased and the ability to bundle APIs to create custom workflows.

NeuralMetrics CEO Prakash Vasant said: “We are making writing small commercial [] easier, faster, and more effective. Top carriers and agencies are using our solution today and seeing both market growth and increased profitability.

“We are thrilled to partner with InsuranceGIG to bring NeuralMetrics’ capabilities to broader numbers of agencies and carriers.”

InsuranceGIG CEO Michael Lebor said: “We are excited to have NeurualMetrics’ actionable business insights integrated into the InsuranceGIG platform.

“Having data, such as business classification codes and prefilled underwriting questions available to agents at their fingertips is key to driving profitable growth, and delighting their customers.

“Our commercial carrier partners are thrilled to have this data conveniently available via all three of InsuranceGIG’s delivery mechanisms including APIs, our Chrome Extension, and our Ready-to-Go AppMarket platform.”