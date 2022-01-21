NAU Country forms multi-year partnership with Agriculture Intelligence

NAU Country Insurance Company, a part of QBE Insurance Group, has formed a multi-year partnership with Agriculture Intelligence, a precision agriculture science company.

The partnership with Agriculture Intelligence, which uses automation, remote sensing and artificial intelligence to provide cloud-based, precision data for speciality crops, will give NAU Country access to Agroview.

NAU Country is a multi-peril crop insurance (MPCI) firm, which specialises in offering MPCI, crop-hail and named peril products.

It is also a leading federal crop insurance provider in the US..

NAU Country chief marketing and technology officer Michael Deal said: “We have heavily invested in drone technology, but knew that with the right partner we could do even more – we could use flight imagery and machine learning to help automate tree counts.

“We expect proven, accurate, and consistent results. In Agroview, we found all three of those qualities. We also see that the team behind Agroview is creating the next wave of proven technology that our industry needs.”

NAU Country will leverage Agroview to gain tree count, gaps and measurements of each tree in the entire grove.

Agroview uses aerial footage of crops captured by the drone and AI software to provide this data.

Agriculture Intelligence CEO and Agroview product officer Matthew Donovan said: “We understand that consistent and accurate results are at the core of what any insurer must-have. We believe this partnership proves our results and we are excited to be able to add value to a well-established insurer such as NAU Country.”