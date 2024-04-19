Munich Re is empowering local underwriting positions and localising teams to better serve clients. Credit: Anne Czichos/Shutterstock.

Munich Re has announced an overhaul of its underwriting structure in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APAC MEA) regions.

The initiative is designed to bolster local market underwriting capabilities and streamline business division focus.

It includes empowering local underwriting positions and localising teams to better serve clients.

As part of the restructuring, Hitesh Kotak will lead Munich Re’s property & casualty (P&C) business in Japan, India, Korea and South East Asia from Singapore.

Kotak has been at the helm of the company’s P&C operations in India, the Middle East and Africa since the start of 2023 and has served as India CEO since 2017.

Within APAC MEA, Roland Eckl will take charge of Australasia, Greater China, MENA, Africa and the cyber business.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Eckl has been overseeing Australasia, Japan, Korea and South East Asia since January 2023 and was key in setting up the Regional Centre for P&C business in Singapore in 2016.

In Japan, Florian Gruson is set to become CEO, subject to regulatory approval, succeeding Brian Jinzenji.

Gruson has been spearheading global sales and distribution since 2021.

Haruka Narahashi will expand her remit to include treaty underwriting for Korea, building on her Japan-focused role.

For Korea, Ajeet Phatak is set to move to Seoul as CEO from 1 August 2024, pending regulatory approval.

Phatak’s experience includes managing client relations in Japan and leading the Agro business unit in India.

Michael Hauer, currently CEO of Korea, will head P&C for South East Asia in Singapore from 1 September 2024.

Joachim Zagrosek will become head of treaty P&C underwriting for South East Asia and India.

Surbhi Goel is slated to relocate to Mumbai to take up the position of CEO India from October 2024, subject to regulatory approval.

Goel has been managing P&C South East Asia since 2022 and has a background in senior underwriting and reinsurance roles in India.

In Greater China, Serene Chan has been promoted to head of P&C, advancing from her role overseeing the cyber business in Asia-Pacific since 2018.

In the MENA region, Belhassen Tonat will become the client management executive MENA, based in Dubai, tasked with expanding Munich Re’s operations, including a new Dubai P&C desk.

He takes over from Andreas Pollmann, who will now lead client management in Israel from Munich.

Munich Re member of the board of management for Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa Achim Kassow said: “Munich Re has grown strongly and profitably in Asia-Pacific and Africa in recent years. One building block of this success has been the transfer of know-how and decision-making authorities to the region. We are now taking the next step in this process – Munich Re’s revised set-up in the region will be leaner at the top and closer to the markets.”