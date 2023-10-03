MGIS and Reliance Matrix will offer disability insurance and specialty coverages for doctors across all practice settings and medical specialties. Credit: PopTika/Shutterstock.com.

MGIS has partnered with Reliance Matrix to provide disability insurance and specialty coverages to doctor group practices.

MGIS is a US-based insurance programme manager specialising in developing and managing specialised insurance programmes for doctors.

Through this partnership, the companies will cater to doctors across all practice settings and medical specialties to further build comprehensive benefits solutions.

Together with Reliance Matrix, MGIS will deliver a complete suite of insurance solutions along with other value-added benefits, starting with the introduction of their first product, called Disability Guard for Doctors.

Disability Guard for Doctors is a long-term disability (LTD) product, which combines highly valued policy provisions of a particular product with guaranteed issue and simplified administration of a group LTD plan.

MGIS president Jeff Brunken said: “We have partnered with insurance carriers to bring doctor groups the highest-quality specialised disability insurance for more than 50 years.

“We decided to partner with Reliance Matrix because of their technology leadership, their healthcare industry expertise, and the opportunity to offer critical services to enhance client experience and meet emerging broker and client needs.”

Apart from LTD products, other benefit solutions offered by the companies include short-term disability, group life as well as Accidental Death & Dismemberment products, marketed via independent brokers and agents.

The doctor group practices can further avail various patented technology tools and platform integrations and a suite of value-added services provided by Reliance Matrix.

These value-added services include Identity Theft Recovery services, 24-hour Travel Assistance, Financial Wellness and Employee Assistance.

Reliance Matrix senior vice-president and chief distribution officer Todd Elliott said: “MGIS is the gold standard for well-crafted, well-curated insurance solutions for physician practices.

“Add to that our market leadership in the healthcare sector and you have a powerhouse resource.”