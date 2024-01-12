Ventis, a newly established MGA specialising in UK real estate insurance sector, has entered the market with backing from Mission Underwriters and Accelerant Insurance Europe.
The company, spearheaded by former Covéa Mid-Market Specialist and Network division head Gareth Roberts, is set to offer both commercial and residential insurance solutions.
The MGA is poised to provide tailored insurance offerings for a diverse array of property profiles.
Ventis targets medium-sized property risks.
It aims to exploit standard risks in the property market ranging from £50,000 ($63,000) to more than £1m, which are often neglected.
Ventis’ product offerings will encompass a variety of cover extensions such as buildings, employers’ liability, loss of rent, property owners’ liability, optional legal expenses and terrorism.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The company’s strategy includes forming close collaborations with a select group of partner brokers.
The Ventis underwriting team includes Holly Mist as senior development underwriter.
With more than 14 years of experience in real estate insurance, she will use her technical and trading knowledge to partner with organisations to create solutions.
The MGA also appointed Rob Murton as its senior development underwriter.
He will collaborate with key clients and serve as their go-to underwriter.
Further strengthening the team is Zoe Hughes, Cert CII, underwriter, who will manage new business underwriting.
Ventis CEO Gareth Roberts said: “We provide flexible underwriting services to the same high standards as the major players but are committed to investing in broker relationships and giving them easy access to underwriters, as well as rapid service delivery.
“I believe there is a huge opportunity in the market for a real estate MGA that is willing to invest in broker relationships and can provide real and flexible underwriting service to the same high standards as the major players.
“Our business model is built on giving brokers easy access to underwriters and rapid service delivery so that we can build partnerships that will last for the long term.”