MetLife’s virtual hackathon to tap tech talent in Malaysia

MetLife plans to fill several positions in its software development and cloud engineering divisions. Credit: Marvin Meyer on Unsplash.

Insurance company MetLife has announced plans to conduct a virtual hackathon in Malaysia as part of its efforts to welcome talents in the field of technology.

The firm is slated to host a three-day ‘Hack4Job Coding Challenge – Kuala Lumpur’, starting 14 October this year.

This event will see various teams from across the world compete to develop innovative solutions.

Following the end of the hackathon, MetLife will invite the selected participants for interview to work in software development and cloud engineering divisions of the company and its affiliates.

Through the event, MetLife plans to fill several positions such as infrastructure engineers, full stack engineers, solutions architects, and scrum masters.

The hackathon will also help the company strengthen its presence in Malaysia and the Asian region.

MetLife Asia chief information officer Siew Choo Soh said: “We’re excited to meet the best and brightest technologists at the hackathon and help them find opportunities at MetLife.

“As a leader in digital innovation, MetLife offers top talent a chance to grow in their careers and make a real impact – by reimagining insurance and delivering new, digital solutions for our business and our customers.”

To rope in trained and multilingual local workforce, MetLife launched a technology centre of excellence (CoE) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The centre is said to be “well-positioned” to serve MetLife businesses and customers across the Asian market.

Earlier this year, MetLife revealed plans to sell its US variable annuity business to generate funds for investment in high-growth areas.