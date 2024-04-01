MetLife Egypt has come up with an electronic card (eCards) initiative for medical insurance clients, offering a digital alternative to traditional plastic insurance cards, according to a press release posted on Zawya.
This move is part of the company’s broader digital transformation strategy, aimed at improving customer service and reducing environmental impact.
The eCards are accessible through the MetLife eServices mobile application, allowing policyholders to access medical services across the network of healthcare providers in Egypt.
By eliminating the need for plastic cards, the initiative supports MetLife’s global strategy to reduce carbon emissions and minimise the use of paper and plastic, thereby reducing environmental pollution.
This initiative also aims to improve operational efficiency and cut costs.
Customers can obtain their eCard via the MetLife eServices app upon renewing their contracts, which will replace the conventional plastic card.
This digital solution provides access to a network of over 1,200 healthcare service providers and simplifies the process of obtaining medical approvals.
MetLife Egypt deputy chairman and managing director Haitham Taher said: “Issuing eCards for medical insurance customers is a new addition to our digital transformation journey, covering everything from promoting services to approvals for obtaining services and transitioning to electronic claims settlement and collection. This reflects the enhancement of services for customers and contributes to combating climate change.”
MetLife, established in Egypt in 1997, offers a range of insurance and financial services, including life and accident insurance, health insurance, retirement planning, and wealth management solutions.
The company serves more than one million customers in Egypt.
In a recent move, MetLife partnered with Fidelity in the US to launch a new retirement offering, a fixed immediate income annuity, through Fidelity’s Guaranteed Income Direct, enhancing retirement income solutions.