Marsh is the insurance broking and risk advisory unit of US-based Marsh McLennan. Credit: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock.

Professional services firm Marsh McLennan has made senior-level appointments across its operations in the UK and the Pacific region.

Nick Harris has been named as the CEO of UK retail for Marsh, the insurance broking and risk advisory unit of US-based Marsh McLennan.

Ailsa King has been appointed as the chief commercial officer of Marsh McLennan UK.

Both Harris and King will be based in London and report to Chris Lay, who is the CEO of Marsh McLennan UK and Marsh UK.

In his new role as Marsh UK retail CEO, Harris will oversee Marsh’s UK commercial, corporate, and risk management client segments, as well as advisory services.

Under the new role, King, who has more than three decades of experience in broking and risk advisory, will collaborate closely with Lay to bring the firm’s skills and expertise together to improve prospects for collaboration.

King will also lead the new commercial leadership structure to drive the firm’s collaborative strategy.

Commenting on the appointments of Harris and King, Lay said: “Ailsa and Nick are among the firm’s most experienced leaders and understand the importance of delivering services and solutions that help clients address risks at increasingly critical intersections in their organisations.”

Subject to regulatory approval Harris’s role is effective from 1 January 2024, while King’s appointment is effective immediately.

Meanwhile, Josh Roach has been named as the CEO of Marsh Pacific region. Succeeding Nick Harris, Roach’s appointment will become effective from 1 January 2024.

Marsh’s Pacific operations comprise Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

While being based in Sydney, Roach will report to Marsh McLennan Pacific CEO David Bryant.

Roach is presently serving as CEO of Marsh McLennan in New Zealand, president of Marsh New Zealand and chairman of Marsh, Fiji.

Commenting on Roach’s appointment, Bryant said: “Under his leadership, Marsh will be well-placed to support clients across the Pacific in this rapidly changing and often volatile risk landscape.”