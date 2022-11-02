Marsh McLennan buys Focus Insurance to expand in Southwest region

Focus Insurance offers personal insurance solutions. Credit: Scott Graham on Unsplash.

US-based Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA) has announced the acquisition of Focus Insurance, a personal insurance intermediary.

MMA did not disclose the financial value of the deal, which is expected to bolster MMA’s presence in the Southwest region.

Focus Insurance specialises in offering bespoke personal insurance programmes across the country.

As per the terms of the agreement, all Focus employees including vice president Mickie Comiskey will join MMA.

Founded in 2001, Focus Insurance is based in Houston, Texas.

MMA Southwest region CEO Bill Henry said: “Focus Insurance puts individuals and families first, with a keen eye to customized solutions that protect their clients’ interests and assets. We are pleased to welcome Focus to MMA as we see continued growth and expansion in the region.”

Comiskey said: “Joining MMA is an opportunity for us to deliver even more comprehensive programs for clients by tapping into the resources made available through MMA’s private client group. We are thrilled to see our colleagues grow as part of the MMA team and bring our capabilities to the next level.”

MMA, which is a subsidiary of insurance broker and risk advisor Marsh, offers business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to both companies and individuals.

In July this year, MMA acquired CS Insurance Strategies, a minority-owned brokerage engaged in offering business insurance, risk management consulting services as well as employee health and benefits solutions.