Marsh McLennan Agency chooses Applied Systems as tech partner

Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA), the US middle market subsidiary of global insurance broker Marsh, has selected Applied Systems as its go-forward technology partner.

The insurer will deploy the tech vendor’s Applied Epic and Digital Agency technologies as its agency management software.

Applied Systems claims that its technologies will allow MMA to streamline its legacy technology platforms into one integrated technology strategy across divisions, offices, and regions.

At the core of the new technology launch will be a new client portal, the technology vendor said.

“MMA clients will benefit from an enhanced omnichannel experience, providing 24/7 access to important documents and insights across various digital platforms, along with online invoicing and payment capabilities,” Applied Systems said in its press statement.

Applied added that its suite of applications will enable the insurance company to better manage client relationships, and sales opportunities.

The platforms will also allow the insurer to better handle market appetite search, quoting, financial accounting, and policy and benefits administration across all lines of business.

Applied Epic, which is developed on cloud technology, offers a complete view of client and prospect information and offers internal workflows through a modern user experience.

Applied Systems CEO Taylor Rhodes said: “Applied Epic and our Digital Agency suite of applications will enable MMA to innovate from a strong technology foundation and remove the friction using multiple legacy systems,”

“We are honored to welcome MMA to Team Applied and are excited to embark upon a transformative journey to support their growth for many years to come.”

Recently, the MMA announced the acquisition of an independent insurance agency, Clark Insurance to expand its presence in the New England region of the US.

Portland, Maine-based Clark is a full-service agency, which caters to businesses and individuals across the region.