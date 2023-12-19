Markel, the insurance operation within Markel Group, has named Lisa Mitchell as its new head of claims in Australia.
The appointment marks the completion of Markel’s leadership team at its operations in Australia.
Mitchell joins Markel from AIG, where she worked as claims specialist for more than a decade, most recently as the technical lead for financial lines.
She also has expertise in managing high value and complex claims.
Markel wholesale claims director Chris O’Shea said: “Lisa’s expertise in claims handling is a valuable addition to Markel in Australia. The ability to service claims locally is an important part of our Australian expansion, and Lisa will focus on working with insureds to achieve the best outcomes.”
In the new position, Mitchell will report to managing director Rory Morison and will be based in Melbourne.
Morison said: “The appointment of an industry leader as our Head of Claims demonstrates Markel’s commitment to building a strong and proven team in the Australian market. This will also enable our underwriting and claims teams to work together to develop our local offering.
“We are establishing a long-term presence here that will enable us to be a reliable partner for local brokers. With our people and processes in place, I look forward to accelerating our broker partnerships in 2024.”
Markel has completed the initial phase of building its operations in Australia with the opening of offices in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.
The company now has local casualty, professional and financial risk, and claims teams at the new offices.