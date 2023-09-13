Lockton Re’s global mortgage and structured credit division will be led jointly by Sean Hannah and Joe Koebele. Credit: patiwatphoto / Shutterstock.com.

Insurance broker Lockton’s reinsurance business Lockton Re has unveiled a new global mortgage and structured credit division.

The new segment will be led jointly by Sean Hannah and Joe Koebele.

Hannah and Koebele will collaborate with Lockton Re’s international team to deliver the mortgage and structured credit division offering to customers.

This team comprises the London-based speciality division, which is led by speciality head Paul Upton.

Lockton Re North America CEO Nick Durant said: “We are excited to introduce our mortgage and credit offering to the market.

“Our growth story continues to be backed by the needs of our clients and the deep expertise of our team.

“With Sean and Joe at the helm, we will offer a unique platform rooted in technical knowledge and market experience that will drive meaningful value to both clients and (re)insurers.”

Hannah joined Lockton Re in 2020 and played a key role in developing and deploying its analytics platform to improve services to clients and markets.

Possessing expertise in reinsurance broking, Koebele became part of Lockton Re recently and focuses on mortgage and structured credit solutions.

Commenting on the new launch, Lockton Re International CEO Keith Harrison said: “Our expertise and dexterity in working together as a global team allows us to bring so much more to our clients.

“We develop creative and focused programmes to meet our clients’ unique needs.”

In August 2023, Lockton Re expanded its partnership to license cyber risk analytics company CyberCube’s Industry Exposure Database (IED).