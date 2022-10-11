Lockton unveils entertainment & sports practice for CCA region

The new practice is expected to offer new and innovative solutions to brokers. Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay.

Lockton Caribbean & Central America (CCA) has introduced a new entertainment and sports practice that is focused on the region.

The Miami-based practice, within Lockton’s Latin America and Caribbean Insurance Services Series (LACIS), will be headed by Giuliano Montano and Antonia Martinez.

Managed by Lockton CCA CEO Julian Pratt, the new practice will work closely with Lockton’s Gaming, Entertainment & Sports and Contingency practices.

The wholesale insurance and reinsurance operation will serve athletes and entertainers.

The practice offers cover for business interruption including event cancellation or non-appearance; personal accident and critical illness; financial and professional exposures; as well as bespoke liability and contract review.

It also covers first-party risks including private aircrafts and high-value homes.

Martinez said: “For years the many entertainers and professional athletes who have toured, trained, or lived in the Caribbean and Central America have been looking for tailored advice for their unique risks.

“Lockton CCA is excited to help deliver outside-the-box thinking and problem-solving to help these clients manage risk and succeed.”

Working as a wholesaler, the new practice is expected to offer ‘innovative’ solutions to brokers whose clients have exposures to entertainment and sports industries.

Lockton Associates will offer legal review, policy analysis, loss control and safety advice, along with claims advocacy.

Last week, Lockton Companies said its employee benefits practice has become Lockton People Solutions.

It supports clients in multiple areas of employee experience and engagement, total rewards and benefits, and measurement and management of their programmes.