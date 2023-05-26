Rachel Turk will report to Lloyd’s Markets chief Patrick Tiernan. Credit: Lloyd’s.

Global commercial, corporate and speciality risk solutions provider Lloyd’s has appointed Rachel Turk as its new chief underwriting officer.

Turk is yet to take charge of the new role and will report to Lloyd’s Markets chief Patrick Tiernan.

She will handle the performance of Lloyd’s market, as well as lead the underwriting activities in support of the firm’s strategic targets.

Turk will also oversee the firm’s discussions with various market stakeholders, such as insurers, brokers and clients on their sustainability approaches.

She joins Lloyd’s from Beazley, where she worked for more than 14 years in different management positions, with her recent role being as group head of strategy and member of the executive committee.

Prior to this, she was the head of the Beazley US Directors and Officers underwriting team. She also previously worked as an equity analyst at JP Morgan Cazenove.

Turk is also associated with Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA) and London Market Group (LMG) as a board member.

Tiernan said: “I’m excited that Rachel is joining Lloyd’s as our chief underwriting officer.

“Her stellar reputation in the industry, alongside her technical expertise and market knowledge, will be a huge asset to Lloyd’s as we continue to enhance the performance of our market.

“Under her leadership of underwriting at Lloyd’s, I’m confident we’ll continue to take Lloyd’s market from strength to strength, and by doing so, achieve our aim of attracting the very best underwriters, capital and talent to our market to solve the problems that customers are facing.”

The latest development comes two months after Lloyd’s announced the appointment of Bob James as the new chief operations officer.