HCB offers risk management approaches and solutions to aid financial experts in protecting and mounting the assets of their customers. Credit: ronstik / Shutterstock.com.

US-based life insurance marketing organisation LIBRA Insurance Partners has formed a partnership with Highland Capital Brokerage (HCB) to support its growth and expansion plans.

A life insurance and annuity distribution company, Osaic subsidiary HCB delivers risk management strategies and solutions to help financial professionals grow their clients’ assets.

The company distributes these solutions to institutional and independent partners.

The strategic partnership will give HCB access to numerous advanced planning tools and benefits.

The tools comprise an elective underwriting programme with RGA Reinsurance Group of America and established relationships with an expanded lineup of affiliated carriers and reinsurers.

The deal will also give HCB access to a dedicated medical director, product white papers and benchmarking tools, as well as a rapid quoting and informal processing platform.

LIBRA CEO and president William Shelow said: “Highland Capital Brokerage is a formidable organisation and we are excited they have selected LIBRA as their strategic partner to help facilitate its growth and expansion initiatives.”

HCB president Teague Wright said: “Our diversified sales organisation will rely on the vast array of carriers and their products to provide risk management solutions to our clients.

“We look forward to taking advantage of the breadth of tools and resources this affiliation makes available.”

LIBRA Insurance Partners caters to independent insurance producers, brokers, and financial institutions, with 92 partner companies across the US.